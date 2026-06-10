Nagpur Hosts Its Biggest-Ever Bhajan Jamming Night, Draws Over 2,500 Music Lovers

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Nagpur: In a remarkable celebration of music, spirituality, and community, more than 2,500 people gathered at Eden Greenz on June 7 for what is believed to be Nagpur’s largest Bhajan Jamming Night to date. Organized by LWH, the event brought together attendees from across generations and diverse backgrounds for an evening filled with devotional music, collective singing, and cultural unity.

The highlight of the evening was the performance by Kolkata-based sibling duo Prachi Agarwal and Raghav Agarwal, popularly known as Backstage Siblings, who have emerged as one of the leading names in India’s growing Bhajan Jamming movement. The duo, who left successful corporate careers in finance and investment banking to pursue music and community-building full-time, captivated the audience with their contemporary take on devotional music.

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Unlike conventional concerts, Bhajan Jamming combines devotional songs with acoustic jam sessions, audience participation, Bollywood nostalgia, Sufi influences, and live performance energy. The interactive format encourages attendees to sing along and connect with one another, creating an immersive and uplifting experience.

The Nagpur edition witnessed enthusiastic participation from Gen Z, millennials, families, senior citizens, and music enthusiasts who traveled from neighboring cities to attend the event. Throughout the evening, thousands of voices joined together in collective singing, transforming the venue into a vibrant celebration of faith, music, and togetherness.

Families attended as groups, first-time participants joined spontaneous singalongs, and people from different faiths, languages, and backgrounds shared a common space, reflecting the inclusive nature of the event. Organizers said the overwhelming response demonstrated the enduring appeal of devotional music when presented in a contemporary and engaging format.

Global event discovery and ticketing platform AllEvents served as the official ticketing partner, facilitating registrations and helping attendees discover the event through its digital ecosystem.

According to organizers, extensive digital campaigns, offline promotions, and community outreach efforts contributed significantly to the event’s success, making it one of the largest Bhajan Jamming gatherings ever witnessed in the city.

The evening concluded with special goodies for attendees and a memorable finale that left the audience wanting more. The strong turnout and enthusiastic participation underscored a growing demand for experiences that blend culture, spirituality, music, and meaningful human connection for modern audiences.

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