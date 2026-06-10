24-Year-Old Nagpur Man Ends Life Over Marriage Stress

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Nagpur: A tragic incident was reported from Nagpur’s Yashodhara Nagar police station limits, where a 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence. Police have registered an accidental death case and initiated an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Dileep Yadav (24), a resident of Indira Mata Nagar in Yashodhara Nagar. According to police and family members, Rakesh had been under severe mental stress for a prolonged period. His family stated that he was distressed because his marriage could not be finalized despite repeated efforts.

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Sources said Rakesh was also battling alcohol addiction, which had reportedly worsened his emotional condition. Family members revealed that he had previously attempted suicide as well.

On the day of the incident, Rakesh allegedly hanged himself using a cloth tied to a wooden beam inside his house. Upon receiving information, officers from Yashodhara Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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