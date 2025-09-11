Nagpur Hosts GPCON 2025 with 500 Doctors

Nagpur: The General Practitioners Conference – GPCON 2025, organised with the theme “To learn the advancements and latest updates in Gastroenterology and Medicine”, was successfully held on 23rd August 2025 at VCA Club, Jamtha, Nagpur.

The aim of the conference was to spread awareness about the latest medical developments in general medicine and gastroenterology while helping family physicians upgrade their knowledge for improved day-to-day practice. This year’s event witnessed participation from over 500 doctors and family physicians.

Inauguration & Dignitaries

The conference was inaugurated with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Government of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati districts, who graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

He was joined by Dr. Shrikant Mukewar (Organising Chairperson, GPCON 2025 & Managing Director, Midas Hospital), Dr. Saurabh Mukewar (Organising Secretary & Director, Midas Hospital, Wardha Road, Nagpur), along with Dr. Shubhankar Godbole and Dr. Bhushan Bawre (Organising Secretaries), who played key roles in hosting the event.

Key Sessions & Expert Talks

The scientific program featured a comprehensive lineup of sessions covering critical areas of medicine and gastroenterology, including:

Hypertension: Pathophysiology and Therapeutic Approach – Dr. Debashish Bala

– Dr. Debashish Bala Anemia – Evaluation and Pearls of Management – Dr. Ramesh Mundle

– Dr. Ramesh Mundle Diabetes, Obesity & Fatty Liver Disease (Panel Discussion) – Dr. Shrikant Mukewar, Dr. Nikhil Balankhe, Dr. Amrit Kaur, Dr. Sanober Shaikh

– Dr. Shrikant Mukewar, Dr. Nikhil Balankhe, Dr. Amrit Kaur, Dr. Sanober Shaikh Acid Peptic Disease – Approach & Treatment (From Pills to Procedures) – Dr. Amit Kavimandan

– Dr. Amit Kavimandan Constipation – A Pragmatic Approach for Primary Care – Dr. Shrikant Mukewar

– Dr. Shrikant Mukewar Approach to Diarrhoea – Dr. Bhushan Bhaware

– Dr. Bhushan Bhaware Abdominal Pain: Diagnostic Roadmap for GPs – Dr. Saurabh Mukewar

– Dr. Saurabh Mukewar Interpretation of LFT & Case-based Discussion on Jaundice – Dr. Amrit Kaur Gahra

– Dr. Amrit Kaur Gahra Approach to Generalised Pruritus – Dr. Nelee Choudhary

– Dr. Nelee Choudhary Approach to Fever & Managing Tropical Febrile Illness – Dr. Sharad Deshmukh

– Dr. Sharad Deshmukh Early Detection of Kidney Disease – Dr. Monali Sahu

– Dr. Monali Sahu Pearls of Management for Acute Pancreatitis in Primary Care – Dr. Saurabh Mukewar

– Dr. Saurabh Mukewar Approach to Joint Pain – What a Physician Must Know – Dr. Kaustubh Belapurkar

– Dr. Kaustubh Belapurkar Approach to Unexplained Symptoms – Dr. Isha Ahluwalia

– Dr. Isha Ahluwalia Headache Decoded – A GP’s Guide to Diagnosing & Managing Headache – Dr. Pranit Khandait

– Dr. Pranit Khandait Recommendations for Adult Vaccination: Global vs Indian Perspective & Impact of Adult Infections on Patients with GI Comorbidity – Dr. Shubhankar Godbole

– Dr. Shubhankar Godbole Just Ask Me Anything (JAMA) Interactive Session – Dr. Shrikant Mukewar & Team Midas

Key Takeaways

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shrikant Mukewar highlighted:

“GPCON 2025 is not only a platform for sharing medical knowledge but also a bridge between specialists and family physicians, ensuring that the best of advancements reach patients at the grassroots level.”

Dr. Saurabh Mukewar added:

“Continuous learning is the key to better healthcare delivery. Through this conference, we aim to empower physicians with the latest updates in medicine and gastroenterology.”

Guest of Honour Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule appreciated Midas Hospital’s role, stating:

“It is a matter of pride for Nagpur to have such an advanced medical setup. Conferences like GPCON help family physicians stay updated and improve patient care. The government has a long-term vision for healthcare development up to 2029, 2035, and 2047, where robotic surgeries and advanced technologies will play a crucial role.”

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Shubhankar Godbole, marking another successful step towards strengthening medical practice and patient care in Vidarbha and beyond.