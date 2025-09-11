Nagpur: Teen Girl Rescued After Sword-Point Abduction; Accused Arrested

Nagpur: A shocking incident was reported in the Ganeshpeth police station area, where an 18-year-old youth abducted a 15-year-old minor girl at sword-point in the middle of the night. Thanks to the swift action and alertness of Nagpur Police, the accused was arrested, and the girl was safely rescued.

The accused has been identified as Amit Manoj Sontakke, who was previously acquainted with the victim. Police said a dispute had occurred between them some time ago, after which the girl had lodged a complaint against him at Pratap Nagar police station. Angered by this, Amit allegedly decided to take revenge.

On the night of September 10 around 2 a.m., Amit reportedly arrived at the girl’s home armed with a sword. When the victim’s 64-year-old grandmother opened the door, the accused threatened her with the weapon and forcibly entered the house. He then woke the sleeping minor, insisting she marry him.

When the girl resisted, the accused allegedly pressed her neck and held the sword to her throat, threatening to kill her. He then forcibly took her away. Following a complaint lodged by the grandmother, Ganeshpeth police swiftly registered a case and launched a search.

Amit Sontakke was soon tracked down and arrested. Charges have been filed under sections of kidnapping, house trespass, criminal intimidation, outraging modesty, and provisions of the POCSO Act. Police confirmed that the girl was rescued unharmed, and further investigation is underway.