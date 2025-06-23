Nagpur Man Electrocuted While Taking Clothes from Terrace in Ambenagar

Advertisement



Nagpur, — A 40-year-old man tragically lost his life after being electrocuted while retrieving clothes from the terrace of his home in Ambenagar, Bhandewadi, under the Pardi Police Station jurisdiction.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, around 12:21 am on June 21, when Amol Bhagwan Bagmare, a resident of Plot No. 84, Sundar Nagar, went to collect clothes that had been left out to dry. While doing so, he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire, causing him to collapse on the spot.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Family members and neighbors immediately rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The Pardi Police have registered a case of accidental death, with further investigation being led by Police Sub-Inspector Satish Aher. Authorities are probing the cause of the exposed wiring and are assessing whether negligence played a role in the fatal mishap.