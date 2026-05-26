Nagpur Horror: Mother-Daughter Found Dead Inside Locked House, Third Similar Incident in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Panic spread across Nandanvan after the decomposed bodies of a mother and daughter were discovered inside a locked house in Hivri Nagar on Sunday. The shocking incident marks the third similar tragedy reported from the Nandanvan area within the past few days, raising serious concerns among residents.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Lalvanti Tekchand Chawla and her 50-year-old daughter Yogita Chawla. According to police, the two had been living in a rented house in the LIG Colony area for the last 15 to 16 years.

The incident came to light after neighbours and the landlord noticed a strong foul smell coming from the locked house. Suspecting something serious, the landlord informed relatives, who later contacted the police.

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When police arrived, the house was found locked from inside. After breaking open the door, officers discovered the highly decomposed bodies of the mother and daughter inside the room. Due to the extreme summer heat, the condition of the bodies had deteriorated badly, leaving locals shocked.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lalvanti’s husband had died several years ago due to illness, while Yogita was also widowed. Police sources said Yogita was mentally unwell, and the mother-daughter duo had been surviving with limited support from relatives and neighbours. Residents said both women lived in isolation and rarely interacted with others.

Police have currently ruled out murder or forced entry, as the house was locked from inside and no evidence of foul play or suicide has been found at the scene. Investigators suspect that poor health conditions combined with extreme heat may have led to their deaths. However, the exact cause will only be confirmed after the postmortem report.

What has further alarmed residents is that this is the third similar mother-daughter death case reported in the Nandanvan area recently. Earlier, a mother and daughter were allegedly found hanging in Darshan Colony, while another similar case was reported from Baba Gadge Nagar.

Nandanvan Police have registered an accidental death case and further investigation is underway.

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