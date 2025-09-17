Nagpur Horror: 11-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped and Murdered in Khaparkheda, Three Arrested

Nagpur: A heart-wrenching case has shaken Nagpur district after the abduction and brutal murder of an 11-year-old schoolboy in Khaparkheda came to light. Police revealed that three local youths kidnapped the boy with the intention of demanding ransom but ended up killing him before making any call for money.

The victim, identified as Jitu Yuvraj Sonekar, was a sixth-grade student at Shankarrao Chavan School. On September 15, he left home for school but never returned. His family lodged a missing complaint the same evening. Friends later told police that Jitu was seen being forced into a car, sparking suspicions of abduction.

Two days later, on Wednesday morning, his body was discovered in school uniform inside bushes near the WCL Colony in Chanakapur. A shepherd passing by noticed the remains and alerted police. Forensic teams confirmed signs of strangulation, indicating that Jitu was killed shortly after being taken.

Investigations quickly led police to three suspects from the same locality — Rahul Pal, Arun Bharti, and Yash Verma. According to police, the boy’s father had recently sold farmland and was about to receive payment, a fact known to the accused. Hoping to extort ransom, they kidnapped Jitu. However, when the child began asking questions after his abduction, the accused panicked and strangled him to death.

Reports suggest the killers kept the body hidden for nearly two days, unsure of where to dispose of it. As police pressure mounted and the missing case gained attention, they finally dumped the body in bushes near abandoned houses in the colony.

Within hours of the body being found, Nagpur police tracked and arrested all three accused based on technical evidence and local leads.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community, with residents demanding a fast-track trial and maximum punishment for the accused. Authorities are considering pushing the case for capital punishment given its brutality.