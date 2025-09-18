Nagpur: From a tragic child murder case that has shaken the city to fresh civic protests over pothole-ridden roads, Nagpur faced a turbulent day. While health officials raised an alert over brain fever cases among children, the city also marked a medical milestone with Central India’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant. Transportation updates, accidents, and upcoming Navratri celebrations added to a day of contrasting news. Here’s the complete roundup along with today’s gold prices and horoscope forecast.

Crime

Child murder in Khaparkheda : An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed after a ransom plot failed. Police arrested three local youths.

: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed after a ransom plot failed. Police arrested three local youths. Brother’s murder case : A man and his wife were arrested for killing his brother and disguising the crime as an accident.

: A man and his wife were arrested for killing his brother and disguising the crime as an accident. Trader robbery case : The crime branch seized ₹21 lakh and arrested four in connection with a firing and robbery incident.

: The crime branch seized ₹21 lakh and arrested four in connection with a firing and robbery incident. OYO hotel sex racket: Police busted a prostitution racket and arrested three individuals.

Civic & Urban Development

Mankapur flyover reopened : The flyover has reopened for two-way traffic after multiple fatal accidents.

: The flyover has reopened for two-way traffic after multiple fatal accidents. Pothole protest : Congress staged a protest by sitting inside potholes to highlight poor road conditions.

: Congress staged a protest by sitting inside potholes to highlight poor road conditions. Balcony-cut flyover: A viral video reignited public anger over a flyover section cutting through a residential balcony.

Health & Environment

Brain fever alert : NMC flagged eight cases of brain fever among children.

: NMC flagged eight cases of brain fever among children. Flooding woes : Heavy rains again caused waterlogging in homes and streets.

: Heavy rains again caused waterlogging in homes and streets. Medical milestone: Doctors performed Central India’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant for a Thalassemia Major patient.

Transportation

Amrit Bharat Express : The new train connecting Jogbani and Erode now halts at Nagpur Junction.

: The new train connecting Jogbani and Erode now halts at Nagpur Junction. Seminary Hills accident: A bus collided with a bike carrying three youngsters, killing one.

Culture

Navratri-Durgotsav prep: The city is gearing up for grand Navratri and Durgotsav festivities.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sept 18, 2025)

22 Carat Gold : ₹5,602 per gram

: ₹5,602 per gram 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,118 per gram

Horoscope – September 18, 2025

Aries ♈ : Favorable for career growth; avoid conflicts.

: Favorable for career growth; avoid conflicts. Taurus ♉ : Financial gains possible, but watch spending.

: Financial gains possible, but watch spending. Gemini ♊ : Good day for communication and networking.

: Good day for communication and networking. Cancer ♋ : Family bonding will bring peace and comfort.

: Family bonding will bring peace and comfort. Leo ♌ : New opportunities may come in professional life.

: New opportunities may come in professional life. Virgo ♍ : Focus on health and balanced routines.

: Focus on health and balanced routines. Libra ♎ : Partnerships will bring benefits today.

: Partnerships will bring benefits today. Scorpio ♏ : A good day for investments and savings.

: A good day for investments and savings. Sagittarius ♐ : Travel may bring delays; plan carefully.

: Travel may bring delays; plan carefully. Capricorn ♑ : Recognition for hard work is on the way.

: Recognition for hard work is on the way. Aquarius ♒ : Social events may open new opportunities.

: Social events may open new opportunities. Pisces ♓: Creativity and intuition remain strong.