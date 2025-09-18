Published On : Thu, Sep 18th, 2025
Nagpur Witnesses Shocking Crimes, Health Concerns, and Civic Challenges Amid Festival Preparations

Nagpur:  From a tragic child murder case that has shaken the city to fresh civic protests over pothole-ridden roads, Nagpur faced a turbulent day. While health officials raised an alert over brain fever cases among children, the city also marked a medical milestone with Central India’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant. Transportation updates, accidents, and upcoming Navratri celebrations added to a day of contrasting news. Here’s the complete roundup along with today’s gold prices and horoscope forecast.

Crime

  • Child murder in Khaparkheda: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed after a ransom plot failed. Police arrested three local youths.
  • Brother’s murder case: A man and his wife were arrested for killing his brother and disguising the crime as an accident.
  • Trader robbery case: The crime branch seized ₹21 lakh and arrested four in connection with a firing and robbery incident.
  • OYO hotel sex racket: Police busted a prostitution racket and arrested three individuals.

Civic & Urban Development

  • Mankapur flyover reopened: The flyover has reopened for two-way traffic after multiple fatal accidents.
  • Pothole protest: Congress staged a protest by sitting inside potholes to highlight poor road conditions.
  • Balcony-cut flyover: A viral video reignited public anger over a flyover section cutting through a residential balcony.

Health & Environment

  • Brain fever alert: NMC flagged eight cases of brain fever among children.
  • Flooding woes: Heavy rains again caused waterlogging in homes and streets.
  • Medical milestone: Doctors performed Central India’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant for a Thalassemia Major patient.

Transportation

  • Amrit Bharat Express: The new train connecting Jogbani and Erode now halts at Nagpur Junction.
  • Seminary Hills accident: A bus collided with a bike carrying three youngsters, killing one.

Culture

  • Navratri-Durgotsav prep: The city is gearing up for grand Navratri and Durgotsav festivities.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sept 18, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,602 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,118 per gram

Horoscope – September 18, 2025

  • Aries ♈: Favorable for career growth; avoid conflicts.
  • Taurus ♉: Financial gains possible, but watch spending.
  • Gemini ♊: Good day for communication and networking.
  • Cancer ♋: Family bonding will bring peace and comfort.
  • Leo ♌: New opportunities may come in professional life.
  • Virgo ♍: Focus on health and balanced routines.
  • Libra ♎: Partnerships will bring benefits today.
  • Scorpio ♏: A good day for investments and savings.
  • Sagittarius ♐: Travel may bring delays; plan carefully.
  • Capricorn ♑: Recognition for hard work is on the way.
  • Aquarius ♒: Social events may open new opportunities.
  • Pisces ♓: Creativity and intuition remain strong.

 

 

