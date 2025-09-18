Nagpur: From a tragic child murder case that has shaken the city to fresh civic protests over pothole-ridden roads, Nagpur faced a turbulent day. While health officials raised an alert over brain fever cases among children, the city also marked a medical milestone with Central India’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant. Transportation updates, accidents, and upcoming Navratri celebrations added to a day of contrasting news. Here’s the complete roundup along with today’s gold prices and horoscope forecast.
Crime
- Child murder in Khaparkheda: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed after a ransom plot failed. Police arrested three local youths.
- Brother’s murder case: A man and his wife were arrested for killing his brother and disguising the crime as an accident.
- Trader robbery case: The crime branch seized ₹21 lakh and arrested four in connection with a firing and robbery incident.
- OYO hotel sex racket: Police busted a prostitution racket and arrested three individuals.
Civic & Urban Development
- Mankapur flyover reopened: The flyover has reopened for two-way traffic after multiple fatal accidents.
- Pothole protest: Congress staged a protest by sitting inside potholes to highlight poor road conditions.
- Balcony-cut flyover: A viral video reignited public anger over a flyover section cutting through a residential balcony.
Health & Environment
- Brain fever alert: NMC flagged eight cases of brain fever among children.
- Flooding woes: Heavy rains again caused waterlogging in homes and streets.
- Medical milestone: Doctors performed Central India’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant for a Thalassemia Major patient.
Transportation
- Amrit Bharat Express: The new train connecting Jogbani and Erode now halts at Nagpur Junction.
- Seminary Hills accident: A bus collided with a bike carrying three youngsters, killing one.
Culture
- Navratri-Durgotsav prep: The city is gearing up for grand Navratri and Durgotsav festivities.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sept 18, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,602 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,118 per gram
