Nagpur Heritage Alert: Bhosle-Era Amrai Turns Into Garbage Dump and Drinking Hub

Nagpur: Once a lush and historic green space along the old Sonegaon Airport Road, the Bhosle-era Amrai grove—long cherished as a morning and evening walking spot by residents of South-West Nagpur constituency—has now become a dumping ground and open drinking hub, sparking serious concerns among locals.

The area, once surrounded by dense trees including mango groves and subabhul plantations, is today littered with alcohol bottles, plastic waste, discarded glasses, snack wrappers, and sewage water residue. The presence of the Shri Krishna and Hanuman temples had once made the spot a place of reverence, but it has now been reduced to scenes of public drinking, nuisance gatherings, and a so-called “lovers’ point.”

Residents warn that Nagpur’s already shrinking green spaces are under severe threat, and the degradation of this grove is adding both environmental and social challenges to the city.

Gold Rate 26 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,38,100/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Concerned citizen Sachin Dravekar has written letters to the Chief Minister, the Municipal Commissioner, the Laxmi Nagar Zone Commissioner, and sanitation officials, urging immediate action. His demands include proper waste management, curbing of encroachments, and stronger security measures in the area.

Locals are appealing to the administration to intervene swiftly and restore the historic Amrai to its original green and peaceful state before it is lost to neglect and misuse.