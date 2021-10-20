Nagpur HC upholds life term to 4 convicts in TB Ward gangrape case

ghgh

Nagpur: In the sensational gangrape of a 17-year old girl at Nagpur’s TB Ward in 2015, the High Court has upheld the verdict of lower court awarding life imprisonment to four convicts.

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has dismissed the plea of the four convicts – Nitin Bairisal (28), Ganesh Satpute (25), Karunanand Moon (27) and Rohit Tame (25), all residing in Imambada police jurisdiction.

A Special Court had found the four accused guilty under Sections of IPC, POCSO Act, MCOCA and awarded them life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 23,000 each for the gangrape of the 17-year old girl at TB Ward in Nagpur. All the convicts had moved the High Court challenging the verdict of the lower court.

The incident:

The heinous incident had taken place on May 24, 2015. When the victim, along with her friend, was returning home on bicycle, the four convicts accosted her. They took her to a secluded place near TB Ward and raped her by the turns. The victim returned home late night and narrated the incident to her relatives. Subsequently, a complaint with the police was registered.

During the trial, the Special Court, after hearing the arguments from all the sides, found the four offenders guilty and sentenced them to undergo life term. Later, the four convicts moved the High Court with a plea that they are being implicated falsely in the case. They argued that the victim had not identified them properly as the said place of incident was in dark. On the other hand, the victim claimed it was a pournima (full moon night) and hence she had seen the faces of the convicts properly.

The High Court, after hearing all the sides, observed that the victim cannot ever forget the faces of the offenders indulging in such a heinous crime with her. In the entire case, no relevant reason was pointed out that the victim was implicating the four convicts falsely. Considering all evidence connected with the case and eyewitness accounts, the High Court upheld the life imprisonment of the four convicts.