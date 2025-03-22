Nagpur: HC quashes rape, atrocities case after victim withdraws allegations

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench has quashed a rape and atrocities case against a 30-year-old businessman after the complainant, a 23-year-old postgraduate student, withdrew her allegations, citing a misunderstanding.

A division bench of Justice Nitin Suryawanshi and Justice Pravin Patil ruled that continuing the prosecution would serve no purpose and amount to an abuse of legal proceedings. The court allowed the plea under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking to quash the FIR registered at MIDC Police Station. The case was filed under IPC Section 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the FIR, the complainant met the accused on social media, leading to a relationship. She alleged that in August 2023, he took her to a hotel, where she felt dizzy after drinking water he offered, and he then established physical relations with her. She further claimed they continued meeting at the same hotel, with the accused promising marriage. However, when he severed contact, she filed a complaint, alleging coercion.

During the hearing, the complainant submitted an affidavit stating that the FIR was filed due to a misunderstanding and that she had now amicably settled the matter. She clarified that she was not under pressure and withdrew the case considering her future career prospects.

The High Court observed that the complainant was an adult at the time of the incidents and that the relationship appeared consensual. It also noted her past conduct, including two incidents last year where she created a scene at the High Court premises after hearings related to the case. She was detained and counselled by Sadar police before being released with a warning. Later, she fled from home and was traced by MIDC police.

“In view of the compromise and the affidavit submitted, continuing prosecution would be a waste of judicial time and an abuse of the court’s process,” the bench stated.

Following these observations, the court quashed the trial proceedings and disposed of the case.

