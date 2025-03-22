PM Modi’s Nagpur visit for Madhav Netralaya event confirmed

Advertisement



Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur on March 30, where he will share the dais with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, has been finalised. Modi will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of a modern eye hospital being built by Madhav Netralaya Charitable Trust at Hingna, Nagpur. The day coincides with Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year, which is observed by the RSS by holding various events.

The organisers of the event have received the Prime Minister’s programme, which states Modi will reach the event at 10 am and stay there until 11.30 am. The trust’s General Secretary Dr Avinash Chandra Agnihotri said the organisation had extended an invitation to the Prime Minister in January, to which he responded. Agnihotri mentioned the trust maintained communication with the Prime Minister even earlier on a number of counts, and had got a response from his side.

Apart from Bhagwat, the event will be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Agnihotri said the trust is developing a new hospital building spread over a built-up area of 5 lakh square feet. The hospital will be ready for inauguration by 2028, he said.

Madhav Netralaya, named after second RSS chief Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, started in 1995. The first expansion occurred in 2018 when the Madhav Netralaya City Centre was established near Ajni. The City Centre hospital too was inaugurated on Gudi Padwa day.

The hospital has conducted 4,000 eye transplants so far and the plan is to offer eye treatment at minimal costs in the new set up. Agnihotri said the trust has set a target to complete the work and open the new setup within three years.

