Maha Govt to reclaim encroached private, temple lands from Waqf Board: Bawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has taken a firm stance on land encroachments by the Waqf Board, with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stating that if private or temple trust lands are found to be illegally occupied, they will be reclaimed. He made this announcement in the Assembly while addressing concerns raised by multiple MLAs.

BJP MLA Monika Rajale informed the Assembly that the Kanifnath Trust holds lands in various parts of Maharashtra, and the Waqf Board has also laid claims to some of these properties. She questioned whether the State Government would take action against such claims.

Bawankule responded, stating that the Central Government is in the final stages of drafting a law regarding lands claimed by the Waqf Board. Once the new law is passed, the State Government will receive clear directives. However, he assured that Maharashtra will take back any illegally occupied lands, including those belonging to religious trusts.

The government has taken the issue seriously and has formed a special committee led by the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the government will introduce a law in the legislature to ensure proper land management.

Bawankule also said that discussions have already taken place in the State Cabinet regarding returning some lands to farmers in Marathwada, but a formal law must be passed for implementation.

The issue of illegal encroachments on temple trust lands was also raised in the Assembly. Rajale highlighted unauthorised construction on temple lands in Nagpur, Rahuri, Shrirampur, Kolhar, and other locations.

In response, Bawankule assured that a law to tackle such encroachments will be introduced soon. He stated that local administrations and police departments will be instructed to take immediate action against illegal constructions.

MLA Deorao Bhongale raised concerns about land ownership disputes in Jiwati Taluka, where 33,480 hectares of land have been declared disputed, preventing many farmers from securing ownership rights.

Bawankule assured that a meeting will be held with the Forest Department, Central Government, Revenue Department, local district authorities, and Zilla Parishad to find a solution and ensure justice for the affected farmers.

This move by the government signals a strong crackdown on illegal land encroachments while ensuring justice for farmers and religious trusts across the state.

