Published On : Wed, Aug 5th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur to Distribute 1.75 Lakh Tricolour Flags Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Nagpur will distribute 1.75 lakh tricolours under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. A tricolour exhibition and grand rally are also scheduled.
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Nagpur: Preparations for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign have gathered momentum in Nagpur ahead of Independence Day, with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) set to distribute nearly 1.75 lakh national flags across the city as part of the nationwide initiative under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing a press conference at the NMC headquarters on Wednesday, the Mayor said the campaign aims to strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens and promote awareness and respect for the National Flag.

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The Mayor informed that around 1,75,000 Tricolour flags will be distributed through funds allocated from the MLA Fund and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Priority will be given to students studying in NMC schools and residents of economically weaker localities to ensure wider participation in the campaign.

As part of the celebrations, the ‘Vande Mataram Tiranga Exhibition’ will be held on August 8 at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Reshimbagh. A grand Tiranga Rally will also be organized on August 9, beginning at 8:00 AM, from Bajiprabhu Chowk to Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk. The rally is expected to witness participation from thousands of citizens, students, and representatives of various social organizations.

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The Mayor appealed to residents to actively participate in the campaign by proudly hoisting the National Flag at their homes, offices, commercial establishments, and institutions, making the patriotic initiative a grand success.

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