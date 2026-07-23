Nagpur Reports First H1N1 Death of 2026

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Nagpur: Nagpur has reported its first confirmed death due to Influenza A (H1N1), commonly known as swine flu, in 2026, as the city records a sharp rise in infections during July. According to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), 15 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases have been reported this month alone, accounting for over 60% of the city’s total cases this year.

The H1N1 Death Audit Committee reviewed two recent deaths linked to suspected swine flu. After examining medical records, laboratory reports, treatment details and underlying health conditions, the committee confirmed that one patient died due to H1N1 infection. The second death was found to be unrelated to the virus, with multiple pre-existing illnesses identified as the primary cause.

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Since January, Nagpur has recorded 25 confirmed H1N1 cases, of which 13 were reported within the Nagpur Municipal Corporation limits during July. The sudden spike has prompted health authorities to intensify surveillance across the Nagpur division.

The NMC has instructed hospitals and healthcare centres to closely monitor Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases, ensure timely testing of suspected patients, and step up public awareness campaigns on preventive measures.

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Health officials said H1N1 is a viral respiratory infection that is generally treatable when diagnosed early. However, it can become severe among elderly individuals, pregnant women, children below five years of age, and people suffering from diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disorders, or weakened immunity.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, fatigue, and breathing difficulties in severe cases. Doctors have advised people, especially those in high-risk groups, to seek medical attention immediately if such symptoms develop.

The NMC said it is maintaining daily surveillance of H1N1 cases, ensuring adequate availability of medicines and treatment facilities, and conducting medical audits of every H1N1-related death to strengthen patient care. Health experts have also urged citizens to follow basic precautions such as frequent handwashing, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wearing a mask when unwell, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals to help curb the spread of the virus.

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