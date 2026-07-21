97 Kg of Banned Gutkha Seized from House in Nagpur; One Arrested

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on the illegal storage and sale of banned tobacco products, the Nagpur Police Crime Branch seized 97.3 kg of prohibited gutkha, flavoured tobacco, and pan masala from a house in the Yashodhara Nagar police station limits. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Squad raided a house near Tipu Sultan Chowk, close to Noori Masjid, where a large quantity of banned tobacco products was allegedly being stored. During the search, police recovered several packets of flavoured tobacco and pan masala.

The accused, identified as Alim Nabi Ahmed Ansari (36), was taken into custody. Police seized banned products of various brands, including Director, Janam, Jafrani Zarda, V-1, and Pan Bahar.

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According to police, the total seized stock weighed 97.3 kg and is valued at approximately ₹81,370.

Food Safety Officer Ravina Baban Nagle was present during the operation. Based on her complaint, the Yashodhara Nagar Police registered a case against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Police are now investigating the source of the banned products, the intended distribution network within the city, and whether others were involved in the illegal trade.

The operation was carried out by the Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Squad under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajendra Dabhade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Agrawal, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaibhav Jadhav, led by Police Inspector Bharat Kshirsagar.

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