Nagpur Guard Murder Case: Notorious Criminal Arrested, One Accused Still on the Run

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a major breakthrough, Nagpur Police have arrested the main accused in the Nandanvan security guard murder case. Akash Narnavare (24), a repeat offender from Tumsar in Bhandara district, was nabbed while hiding in his hometown. One accomplice is still absconding, and a manhunt is underway.

Brutal Attack Caught on CCTV

On June 13, 60-year-old security guard Abdul Rahim Sheikh Hussain was attacked near a scrap shop on Wathoda Ring Road. He sustained serious head injuries and died during treatment. The crime was captured on CCTV, providing vital clues to investigators.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Theft Motive Behind Murder

Akash confessed to committing the crime with the intention to rob. He and an accomplice stole a two-wheeler from Ambazari, rode to the scene, and attacked the sleeping guard to avoid resistance. After stealing his phone and valuables, they returned the stolen bike and fled Nagpur.

Arrest Based on Technical Evidence

Police traced the stolen bike and used surveillance footage to identify the suspects. Akash was arrested from Tumsar following a swift operation by the Crime Branch.

Past Criminal Record Ignored

Shockingly, Akash had a history of serious offenses, including murder and theft. He had served jail time in a Mouda murder case and resumed criminal activities after release. Authorities also revealed that he was hired as a security guard without any background checks.

The police have registered a case and are intensifying efforts to locate the second accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement