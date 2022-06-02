Nagpur Metro staffer ends life with a note, ‘God calling me’

Advertisement

Nagpur: Writing ‘God calling me and I am going to meet him’ in his suicide note, a 26-year-old youth committed suicide in Rana Pratap Nagar area on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Tejas Suryakant Malwatkar (26), a resident of First Floor, Sukhsagar Apartment, Pande Layout. He was a native of Solapur where his parents and sister are staying.