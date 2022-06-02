Nagpur Metro staffer ends life with a note, ‘God calling me’

Nagpur: Writing ‘God calling me and I am going to meet him’ in his suicide note, a 26-year-old youth committed suicide in Rana Pratap Nagar area on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Tejas Suryakant Malwatkar (26), a resident of First Floor, Sukhsagar Apartment, Pande Layout. He was a native of Solapur where his parents and sister are staying.
According to police, Tejas was working as Controller at Metro Station in Nagpur. He committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan with a nylon wire before 6.40 am of Wednesday. The incident came to the fore when a maid knocked on the door early in the morning. After not receiving any response, she alerted neighbours and police.
Staff of Rana Pratap Nagar police rushed to the spot and broke open the door only to find the dangling body of Tejas. A suicide note was also recovered by the police from the spot in which he stated that god was calling him and he was going to meet him, the police said.
The police have sent the body for post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered by Rana Pratap Nagar Police. Further investigation is on.