Nagpur GRP busts gang of thieves with the help of CCTV footage in train

Nagpur: The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the train coach helped a team of Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagpur, bust a gang of thieves. Four members of the gang have been arrested.

According to reports, gold ornaments worth Rs 10.28 lakh of two women passengers travelling in 12106 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express were stolen late Wednesday night. Investigating the case, a team of Local Crime Branch (LCB) of GRP Nagpur detected a four-member gang of thieves in this connection within 24 hours.

The arrested accused were identified as Sheikh Rais Sheikh Sayed (26) and Mohd Samsher Shah Salim Shah (24), both residents of Bhusawal, district Jalgaon; Firoz Ahmed Faruque Ahmed Sheikh (32), a resident of Ghatkopar, Mumbai; and Shahrukh Khan Nisar Khan (25), a resident of Surat, Gujarat.

According to police, the accused had stolen two bags of women passengers who were travelling in an AC coach of Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express. The victims reported the matter to GRP Nagpur and stated that the theft took place when the train was passing through Murtizapur Railway Station. A group of passengers boarded the coach at Bhusawal station and some of them alighted the train at Malkapur station, the passengers told the police.

Acting on the information, the LCB personnel checked footage of CCTV cameras installed in the coach and also cameras installed at Malkapur Railway Station to identify the culprits. Sheikh Rais was arrested by the police from Bhusawal. During interrogation, he spilled the beans and revealed names of other accused persons. The police have recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs7.81 lakh from the accused persons, so far.

The arrest was made by PI LCB Vikas Kanpillewar and staff including Deepak Dorlikar, Shrikant Dhote, Amit Trivedi, Chandrashekhar Madankar, Rahul Yawle, Roshan Ali, Mangesh Titarmare, Akola GRP PI Archana Gadhwe, PSI Wankhade, ASI Satish Chavan, Vilas Chavan, Vilas Jadhav, Santosh Wadgire, Kapil Gawai, Vijay Shegaonkar, Amol Awchar, Sanip Lahase, Abhishek Thakre and others under the guidance of SP M Rajkumar and Addl SP Vaishali Shinde.

