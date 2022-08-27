Maha Metro showcases Marbat fest, pride of Nagpur, in colourful style!!

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra — Nagpur — is the only city in the world where the example of revolt against the British rule still prevails. Since 1885 the Marbat festival is celebrated annually on the second day of Pola festivity. The 138-year-old tradition has been brought alive by Maha Metro for a century to come through permanent paintings on the Metro Pillar. The pictorial tableau of the Marbat festival has been presented on the metro pillar at Chitar Oli Square connecting Itwari, Gandhibagh, Mahal, Badkas Chowk, the major commercial areas of Nagpur.

Along with the work of Nagpur Metro Rail Project in the city, Maha Metro is also doing a unique work of nurturing art and culture. The work of preserving the culture being done through Maha Metro will definitely prove helpful in providing vitality to the tradition for more than 100 years.

Marbat: Pride of Vidarbha:

The Marbat that comes out on the second day of Pola festival is the pride of Vidarbha. The work of Metro to maintain this glory on Metro Pillar for years through pictures is commendable. Citizens passing through from Chitar Oli and Cotton Market Square refresh their memories of Marbat and Pola by seeing fascinating pictures every day. A senior citizen, Devidas Gabhane, resident of Jagnath Budhwari, has praised the work done by Maha Metro to maintain the ancient culture. He thanked Maha Metro for this work on behalf of Marbat Committee.

Marbat will meet at Chitar Oli:

The Kali , Pili Marbat will meet at Chitraoli and will reach near Metro Pillar located at Chitara Oli Chowk after offering prayers from Jagnath Budhwari. According to Committee President Prakash Gaurkar, worship will be performed during this period by the committee. After this the Marbat procession will proceed further.

Praiseworthy work by Maha Metro:

The President of the Pili (Yellow) Marbat Utsav, Prakash Gaurkar has appreciated the work of presenting the tableaux of Pola and Marbat festival, the major festivals of Indian culture by Maha Metro at Cotton Market Chowk and Chitar Oli. Gaurkar said that the work done by the Metro towards the culture along with running the rail is unique. The works which have been done by Nagpur Metro are not seen in other metros of the country, he said. “It should be said that it is the good fortune of Nagpur that we got Maha Metro, which cares about culture. The Maha Metro is playing an important role in providing world class modern transport service to the commuters as well as making the culture and tradition aware to the new generation. Marbat Utsav was started from Jagnath Budhwari in 1885 with the aim of adopting a movement unitedly against the injustice and atrocities of the British. After independence, the tradition of taking out Marbat processions with deafening slogans of ‘Khasi Khokla, Rog Rai, Gheun Ja Ge Marbat’ continues even today. Lakhs of people throng to see this festival. There is an influx of people on the route through which the Marbat travels,” Gaurkar asserted.

We are fortunate:

The third generation of the Shende family associated with the Marbat festival, Gajananrao said that we are fortunate. It is a matter of joy and pride for us that the Metro has made Marbat and Pola festival a reality with pictures. The coming generation will get inspiration from this city’s tradition and culture.

There is a tradition of celebrating Pola festival with pomp in the city. The Cotton Market complex has been a major commercial centre of the whole of Vidarbha. The Pola festival has been realized through paintings on Metro Pillar by Maha Metro at Cotton Market Chowk. The portrait of the farmer with the bullock pair is very beautifully carved. The Maha Metro has played an important role in keeping the tradition of Indian culture and the history of the region alive for years. The cotton market area was the focal point of the farmers of Vidarbha as well as neighbouring cities of Madhya Pradesh like Chhindwara, Seoni, Saunsar, Pandhurna etc. Cotton, vegetables, orange market used to be buzzing in this area. The farmers used to come here by bullock carts to sell their goods and return after buying the households. Even in the changing environment, the tradition of celebrating Pola festival of this region continues with pomp.

Taking all these things into consideration, Maha Metro did a precise job of maintaining the glorious tradition of the region. Celebrating one day a year and keeping its memories fresh for 365 days are fascinating permanent images of the festival. At the same time, they are inspiring the new generation by maintaining the vibrancy of the festival.

