Ramtek police arrest gang of four women thieves from Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major action, Ramtek Police arrested four women thieves from Nagpur who had stolen a purse containing gold ornaments worth Rs 39,300 from a passenger and a cell phone from her son at the bus stand here three months ago. Cops recovered the stolen ornaments and mobile phone from the accused women.

The accused have been identified as Priya Bhaskar Shende, Kanta Amit Pande, Bayana Arjun Patre, all residents of Parvati Nagar, and Asu Damodar Patre, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, Nagpur.

Poonam Santosh Pardhi, a resident of Mutton Market, Betul (MP) and her son came to Ramtek Bus Stand on May 25. The women thieves distracted the attention of the mother-son duo and stealthily stole the ornaments and cell phone. The same day, Ramtek Police had registered a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the gang of women thieves following Poonam’s complaint.

Cops investigated the case and arrested the accused women from whom the stolen ornaments and mobile phone were recovered. Superintendent of Police(Nagpur Rural) Vijaykumar Magar, on Friday, returned the ornaments and the cell phone recovered from the women thieves to Poonam Pardhi. Senior Police Inspector (Ramtek) Pramod Makeshwar also was present on the occasion.

