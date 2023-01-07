Banned nylon manja slits girl’s throat in Nagpur, survives after 26 stitches

Nagpur: The use of banned nylon manja to fly kites continues to wreak havoc as a minor girl in Nagpur was seriously injured when the manja slit her throat while playing Farookh Nagar locality in the city. Fortunately the girl survived after timely medical attention. A video of the incident is going viral in social media platform.

The girl, identified as Naaz, a resident of Farookh Nagar in Nagpur, received 26 stitches. According to reports, Naaz was playing on road in front of her house. Some boys were flying kites with the banned nylon manja. Naaz, while playing, sustained severe neck injuries after a stray nylon manja entangled around her neck and slit her throat. She was rushed to a hospital and doctors treated her injury by 26 stitches.

The incident has once again brought the incidence of sale of banned nylon manja in limelight. Though Nagpur police have taken action against some vendors, they have failed to enforce a ban on its sale in the city as the incident shows.

