Nagpur gears up for Ganesh Visarjan amidst flood aftermath, citizens express emotional resilience

Nagpur: Despite the city’s recent tryst with floods, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is determined to ensure a heartwarming ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ ceremony this Thursday. While NMC’s dedicated staff is tirelessly engaged in flood relief operations, the citizens of Nagpur are equally committed to bidding adieu to their beloved deity, Lord Ganesh.

In the face of challenges, residents of Nagpur are displaying remarkable emotional resilience. Many eagerly await the next year’s festivities, yearning to welcome Bappa home once again.

To safeguard the city’s water bodies, NMC has reimposed restrictions on the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in the iconic city lakes. Futala Lake, a cherished spot for devotees, is set to witness a surge in footfall on ‘Visarjan Day.’ Here, devotees will gather to bid an emotional farewell to their cherished idols.

In a thoughtful move to preserve the lake, NMC has set up 16 artificial tanks along the University campus side of Futala Lake. Additionally, five artificial tanks and three pits have been arranged at Vayusena Nagar side. Tin sheets now envelop the lake, deterring devout worshipers from direct immersion, a precaution mirrored in other water bodies including Gandhi Sagar, Sakkardara, and Sonegaon.

In total, NMC has installed 413 artificial tanks across the city, providing a respectful final resting place for idols standing at 4 feet tall. Those exceeding this height will find solace in Koradi Lake.

Meanwhile, Sonegaon Lake, Sakkardara Lake, and Gandhi Sagar are undergoing rehabilitation and maintenance efforts. Their water levels remain at a historic low. Due to the presence of a musical fountain, Futala Lake holds a special place in the hearts of the city, further emphasizing the need for idol immersion alternatives.

The emotional connection of Nagpur’s citizens to Lord Ganesh and the anticipation of future celebrations stand as a testament to the city’s unwavering spirit. As preparations continue, the resilience of both NMC and its citizens ensures that this year’s Ganesh Visarjan will be a touching tribute to a cherished tradition, marking a poignant chapter in Nagpur’s cultural tapestry.

