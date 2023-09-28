MIHAN-SEZ’s AIESL MRO depot secures contract with Kuwait Airways for aircraft maintenance

Nagpur: In a significant achievement for MIHAN-SEZ, M/S AIR India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has inked a pivotal contract with Kuwait Airways for the repair and maintenance of four aircraft. This milestone comes on the heels of Nagpur warmly welcoming its first Kuwait Airways aircraft on September 15, 2023.

The initial of these four Boeing 777 aircraft from Kuwait Airways is presently undergoing meticulous, advanced-level maintenance procedures at the AIESL MRO depot, situated within MIHAN-SEZ. Post the completion of this maintenance process, the aircraft is slated to take off on October 1. On the same day, two additional aircraft are set to touch down, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, via ferry flight. The remaining aircraft are expected to arrive over the course of the next 15-20 days.

Advertisement

This development comes in the wake of the AIESL MRO depot receiving official approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This endorsement enables the commencement of the C-check procedure, an essential aspect of the aircraft maintenance process.

Dr. V Sraman, the Development Commissioner of MIHAN-SEZ, expressed his elation at this achievement, stating, “This is another feather in the cap for MIHAN. With this significant development, it is expected that these aircraft will be the pioneers in choosing MIHANSEZ as their go-to destination for maintenance and repair.” Dr. Sraman further emphasized, “This accomplishment not only symbolizes the growth of our SEZ but also highlights the trust that global aviation players are investing in our capabilities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide world-class services and facilities. We eagerly anticipate welcoming more international partners in the future. MIHAN-SEZ is on course to becoming a central hub for aviation maintenance and repair in the region.”

AIESL MRO depot at MIHAN-SEZ received its Letter of Approval on September 1, 2010, under the SEZ scheme. This approval covers a wide range of services including the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft and associated allied and incidental services (Aircraft MRO), as well as the maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing of aircraft engines (Engines MRO). Additionally, it encompasses warehousing and parking facilities for aircraft, helicopters, and engines at Plot No. 1, Sector-9, MIHAN Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Nagpur. The unit commenced operations on August 27, 2015, and has since been at the forefront of providing top-notch services in the aviation maintenance and repair sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement