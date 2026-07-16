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Nagpur: The Crime Branch’s Social Security Squad arrested a 26-year-old man near Gandhisagar Lake in the Ganeshpeth police station limits after recovering an illegal country-made ‘sixer’ pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Sohel Mohammed Sabir (26). Acting on a tip-off that an armed individual was moving suspiciously near Gandhisagar Lake, the police laid a trap and apprehended him.

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During the search, officers recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The seized weapon and ammunition are collectively valued at around ₹34,000.

Accused Claims Weapon Came From Deceased Friend

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he had obtained the weapon from a friend involved in criminal activities. He claimed that after the friend’s death, the pistol remained in his possession.

Police are verifying the accused’s statement and investigating the original source of the firearm, how it reached him, and whether it was intended for use in any planned criminal activity.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, and the accused has been handed over to Ganeshpeth Police for further investigation.

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