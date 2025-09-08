Published On : Mon, Sep 8th, 2025
Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur Police Bust Gambling Den at Hotel Brindavan Oyo, Four Arrested

Nagpur: Beltarodi Police raided Room No. 103, First Floor of Hotel Brindavan Oyo, Manish Nagar, and busted a gambling den, arresting four men.

The accused were identified as:

  • Mathew Varghese Philopoe (56), resident of Gagan City, Pipla Phata, Hudkeshwar
  • Vijay Bhagwan Nardelwar (50), resident of Kachaare Layout, Manish Nagar
  • Nitin Dhirajlal Rathod (46), resident of Morning Bridge Apartment, Jivan Akshay Society, Manish Nagar
  • Chaitanya Pramod Awale (35), resident of Shubham Karoti Apartment, Prabhu Nagar, Beltarodi

During the raid, police seized ₹18,000 cash, four mobile phones, two four-wheelers, two two-wheelers, playing cards, and other gambling material worth a total of ₹30.85 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act at Beltarodi Police Station.

 

