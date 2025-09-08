Nagpur Police Bust Gambling Den at Hotel Brindavan Oyo, Four Arrested

Nagpur: Beltarodi Police raided Room No. 103, First Floor of Hotel Brindavan Oyo, Manish Nagar, and busted a gambling den, arresting four men.

The accused were identified as:

Mathew Varghese Philopoe (56) , resident of Gagan City, Pipla Phata, Hudkeshwar

, resident of Gagan City, Pipla Phata, Hudkeshwar Vijay Bhagwan Nardelwar (50) , resident of Kachaare Layout, Manish Nagar

, resident of Kachaare Layout, Manish Nagar Nitin Dhirajlal Rathod (46) , resident of Morning Bridge Apartment, Jivan Akshay Society, Manish Nagar

, resident of Morning Bridge Apartment, Jivan Akshay Society, Manish Nagar Chaitanya Pramod Awale (35), resident of Shubham Karoti Apartment, Prabhu Nagar, Beltarodi

During the raid, police seized ₹18,000 cash, four mobile phones, two four-wheelers, two two-wheelers, playing cards, and other gambling material worth a total of ₹30.85 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act at Beltarodi Police Station.