Illegal Hookah Bar Busted at Zakir Patel Farm House in Kalmeshwar

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police raided a farmhouse in Kolhi village, Kalmeshwar, after receiving a tip-off about an illegal hookah business being run there.

During the raid at Zakir Patel Farm House, police caught Mahesh Vasantrao Badekar (25), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Hingna, Nagpur, supplying hookahs. On interrogation, Badekar revealed that the farmhouse belonged to Zakir Hussain Patel, a resident of Jafar Nagar, Nagpur.

Police seized three hookah pots, coal, small electric grinders, and tobacco products worth ₹4,940 from the spot.

A case has been registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 at Kalmeshwar Police Station. Further investigation is underway.