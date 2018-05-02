Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jul 6th, 2019

Nagpur: Gadkari launches BJP membership drive, praises workers

Nagpur: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday launched the party’s membership drive in Nagpur and termed its workers the backbone of any poll victory.

The BJP Saturday launched its membership drive nationwide to coincide with the 118th birth anniversary of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“Human relationship is the biggest strength and power in politics. It should be our duty to stand behind a party worker when he/she is facing difficulty,” he said.

“There is a difference between our party and others. When any of our party workers is in difficulty, we help him/her without thinking about caste, religion or language. This is our biggest strength,” Gadkari, sitting MP from Nagpur, claimed.

He further said leaders should not take pride in success as power is not constant.

“Real success of leadership is when we are not in power and no one gives importance to us, and our party worker loves us and works for us,” he said.

He asked party workers to prepare for the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled for later this year and said emphasis must be on booths where the BJP did not do well in previous polls.

“Do not think about who voted for us and who didn’t. Focus on how we can win their trust and love,” he said.

