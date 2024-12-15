Nagpur Freezes at 7°C: Coldest Day of the Season Hits Vidarbha

Advertisement













Nagpur: The winter chill in Nagpur reached its peak on Sunday, setting a new record for the season as the minimum temperature dipped to a biting **7°C**, according to the Meteorological Department. This made Sunday the coldest day of the season so far in the region.

As December nears its end, the city and the entire Vidarbha region are experiencing an intensifying cold wave. Residents have reported feeling the icy grip reminiscent of typical cold wave conditions, with a significant drop in temperatures across all ten districts of Vidarbha.

The winter’s severity has disrupted daily routines, with people bundling up in layers to brave the biting cold. Meteorologists predict that the chill could persist over the coming days, urging residents to stay warm and cautious during early mornings and late evenings.

This sudden drop in temperature has made this December one of the most memorable winters for Nagpur in recent years, leaving residents bracing for even chillier days ahead.

The week ahead in Nagpur promises cool nights and pleasant daytime conditions, with temperatures gradually rising. According to the latest weather forecast, the city will experience mild winter mornings and clear, sunny afternoons, making it an ideal time for outdoor activities.

Weekly Weather Highlights

– Monday, December 16: Hazy sunshine with a high of 28°C (83°F) and a chilly low of 8°C (47°F).

– Tuesday, December 17: Similar conditions with hazy sunshine, high at 28°C (83°F), and a low of 10°C (49°F).

– Wednesday, December 18: Times of clouds and sunshine, high reaching 29°C (84°F), and a low of 10°C (49°F).

– Thursday, December 19: Slightly warmer, hazy sunshine expected with highs of 30°C (86°F) and lows of 15°C (59°F).

– Friday, December 20: Partly cloudy skies with highs at 30°C (86°F) and lows dipping to 12°C (54°F).

– Saturday, December 21: Cloudy skies with possible late-day thunderstorms, highs of 29°C (84°F), and lows at 17°C (63°F).

– Sunday, December 22: Afternoon showers expected with highs around 29°C (85°F) and lows of 17°C (62°F).