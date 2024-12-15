Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Know Who Received Calls for Ministerial Posts

Advertisement













Nagpur: The much-awaited Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion is set to take place today at 4 PM, with new ministers from the Mahayuti government being sworn in. The cabinet will include 21 ministers from the BJP, 12 from Shiv Sena, and 10 from the NCP. Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), and Ajit Pawar (NCP) were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, respectively.

Today’s swearing-in will see 20 BJP legislators, 11 Shiv Sena MLAs, and 9 NCP MLAs taking the oath. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has reportedly started contacting potential ministers, with key leaders like Nitesh Rane, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaj Bhoyar, Chandrakant Patil, and Pankaja Munde being informed of their selection.

Surprise Inclusion in BJP’s List

One of the most surprising names in the BJP’s potential ministerial list is Pankaj Bhoyar, an MLA from Wardha, who had not been previously considered for a cabinet position. Bawankule’s direct call to Bhoyar has left many political circles astonished.

Calls to 19 BJP MLAs for Ministerial Posts

As per reports, Bawankule has personally called 19 BJP legislators to inform them about their selection for ministerial positions. Including Fadnavis, this will bring the BJP’s total count to 20 ministers in the cabinet.

NCP and Shiv Sena Ministerial Posts

From the NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 9 ministers will take the oath today, making the total strength of NCP ministers 10. Similarly, 11 MLAs from the Shiv Sena will be sworn in today, adding to the 12-member Shiv Sena contingent under Eknath Shinde.

Total Cabinet Strength

The expanded cabinet will now consist of 42 ministers, with 1 position expected to remain vacant. It is believed that some senior ministers have been replaced with younger legislators to infuse fresh energy into the government.

Potential BJP Ministers

– Nitesh Rane

– Shivendra Raje Bhosale

– Chandrakant Patil

– Pankaj Bhoyar

– Mangal Prabhat Lodha

– Girish Mahajan

– Jaykumar Rawal

– Pankaja Munde

– Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

– Ganesh Naik

– Meghana Bordikar

– Jaykumar Gore

– Atul Save

Potential Shiv Sena Ministers

– Bharat Gogawale

– Uday Samant

– Pratap Sarnaik

– Yogesh Kadam

– Ashish Jaiswal

– Gulabrao Patil

– Shambhuraje Desai

– Prakash Abitkar

– Sanjay Rathod

The cabinet expansion marks a significant development in Maharashtra’s political landscape, as the Mahayuti government looks to balance alliances and bring fresh faces into key roles. All eyes are on the swearing-in ceremony today as the state witnesses the new lineup of its governing team.