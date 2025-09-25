Nagpur Flyover Encroachment Demolition Begins After Viral Video

Nagpur: The Kamal Chowk–Dighori flyover project in Nagpur has been in the spotlight for several days after a viral video showed a section of the under-construction flyover passing dangerously close through the balcony of a residential building at Ashok Chowk.

On Wednesday, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) began demolishing the disputed portion of the house using heavy machinery.

The viral video had sparked widespread criticism, with citizens questioning the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the construction company. In response, NHAI clarified that the house was an illegal encroachment built beyond its permitted limits, while the flyover was being constructed within the designated alignment. NMC had already issued notices to the homeowner regarding the encroachment.

According to officials, the house was built on nazul (government) land without proper authorization. On Tuesday, the municipal commissioner held a review meeting, after which NMC officials measured the encroachment. The property owner then began dismantling the illegal portion voluntarily.

Authorities confirmed that the entire demolition process will be completed within the next three to four days.