3.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Chandrapur, No Damage Reported

Chandrapur: According to the Disaster Management Authority, mild tremors were recorded in Warora tehsil of Chandrapur district. The epicenter was reported in the same region, with the earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale. The information was received through the official earthquake monitoring app.

Following the alert, the administration promptly verified the situation through local officials, including citizens, police patils, and talathis in villages like Marda and Ekona under Warora. Investigations confirmed that residents did not feel any tremors.

Meanwhile, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) mine management also confirmed the incident and stated that no damage or loss was reported. Authorities have assured that there has been no harm from the earthquake.