Nagpur flood: Losses in crores but State Govt paid only Rs 85 lakh as aid

Nagpur: The State Government informed the Legislative Council that just over Rs 85 lakh has been paid out as damage compensation for the September 23 Nagpur floods this year. The reply mentioned that four people lost their lives during the floods in Nagpur. The next of kin of each deceased have been given Rs 4 lakh as compensation, the reply said.

The answer was part of a larger reply, which included compensation paid out for damage to crops in Nashik due to rains on September 28 and 29.

For Nashik, just over 6,000 lakh hectare of cultivated crop has been damaged for which Rs 9.60 crore compensation demand has been raised. The demand has been sent to the State Department concerned and will be cleared soon, the government informed the Council.

Notably, the wee hours of September 23 wreaked havoc as many parts of Nagpur were submerged by flood water following a very heavy rain. Due to flooding in the Nag River, water-logging took place in residential areas of both sides of the river. Thousands of residents got affected due to the flooding but the administration failed to address the issues.

