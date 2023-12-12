Cops identify 330 ‘black spots’ in Nagpur to prevent criminal acts

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the rape of a college girl in October, the cops have taken stock of the isolated road stretches in Nagpur. Accordingly, 330 isolated ‘black spots’ have been identified and measures like having enough lighting and installing CCTV cameras are being taken.

This was announced by Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, in the Legislative Assembly during Question Hour. Mohan Mate, South Nagpur MLA, had raised the question in this regard. Mate sought to know about the outcome of the incident of rape of a 19-year-old college girl in the area along Wardha Road under the jurisdiction of Hingna police station in October.

Mate also sought to know from the Deputy Chief Minister about measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents. In a written reply, Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly that a case under Sections 376, 341, 506(2), 504 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hingna police station on October 5, and the accused was arrested. To prevent recurrence of such incidents, 330 isolated hotspots have been identified in Nagpur city and measures like having adequate lighting as well as installing CCTV cameras and deploying security guards will be taken.

Police administration has issued necessary instructions in this regard to the officials concerned, he said. Damini Squads for women’s safety conduct patrolling of such isolated spots. Besides, these squads pay regular visits to schools, colleges, hostels, and slum areas to create awareness about women safety and crime against women. ‘Police Didi’ also visits schools, colleges, coaching classes, and public recreation places. They hold meetings of women and vigilance committees, and guide the women and girls of all ages on related sensitive issues, Fadnavis said.

