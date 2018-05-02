Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern

City detects 6,576 fresh cases, 99 deaths and 7,575 recoveries in last 24-hours

Nagpur: The district reported 6,576 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 99 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 7,575 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,31,268.

As per the official report, out of total deaths, 55 were reported from Nagpur city, 12 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 32 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural while out of the total positive cases, 2,479 were from rural areas and 4,085 cases from Nagpur city alone while 12 cases were reported from out of the district.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,14,363 while the number of deaths rose to 7,487.

In the day 7,575 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,31,268. Following which recovery rate has improved to 79.95%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 75,608 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation



