State Junior Athletics Championship: Nagpur athletes Abhimanyu, Manoj win golds

Nagpur: City athletes Abhimanyu Kushwaha of Khel Foundation and Manoj Chavan of Krida Prabodhini claimed gold medals in the 39th Maharashtra State Junior Athletics Championship under way at Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Nagari, Balewadi, Pune. Kushwaha won the gold medal in the shot put event of the Under-20 boys’ category, with a throw of 15.77 metres. The silver and bronze medals were won by Aryan Satpute of Pune (15.15 metres) and Krishna Korde of Sangli (14.71 metres) respectively.

In the Under-18 boys javelin throw, Nagpur’s Chavan won the gold medal with a throw of 63.08m, Omkar Pawar of Beed district won the silver medal (60.80m) and Mayuresh Nikam of Sangli won the bronze medal (54.80m).

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the Under-18 middle relay (1000 metres), Nagpur team had to settle for a silver medal. Nagpur team recorded a time of 2 minutes 01.11 seconds. The team consisted of Pranay Upase, Janmesh Srivastava, Neville Krishnan and Yash Nikode. The gold medal was won by Sangli district team (2 minutes 00.55 seconds) while the bronze medal was won by Thane district team (2 minutes 04.69seconds).

The Under-16 boys medley relay (1000metres) team too had to settle for silver medal. The team comprising Harsh Dhoble, Shivansh Patel, Amit Sharma and Kaushik Chaudhary, clocked two minutes 6.49 seconds, informed Nagpur District Athletics Association Secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi. Abhimanyu, Pranay, Janmesh and Kaushik are all coached by Gajanan Thakre. Manoj and Amit are trained by Shamsher Khan.

NDAA President Gurudev Nagarale, Chairman Umesh Naidu, Vice-Presidents Shekhar Suryawanshi and Nagesh Sahare, along with Dr Sanjay Chaudhari, Ramchandra Wani, Archana Kottewar, Dr Vibekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Ganesh Wani and others congratulated the players and their coaches.