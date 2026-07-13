FDA Cancels Food Licenses of Three Hotels in Nagpur

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Nagpur: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the food licenses of three hotels in Nagpur for violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The affected establishments are Yarana Hotel at Hazari Pahad, The Hut at Fetri, and Indian Tandoor at Friends Colony.

The action follows a complaint submitted by Jwala Jambuwant Rao Dhote, President of the Anyay Nivaran Manch, along with social activists Ram Solanke, Mangesh Gaikwad, Mahesh Uike, and others. Acting on the complaint, the FDA initiated an inquiry and, under the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, cancelled the food licenses of the three establishments.

Welcoming the decision, Jwala Dhote said the action demonstrates that strict measures are being taken against those violating food safety regulations. She also thanked the Food and Drug Administration for taking prompt action.

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Dhote has also alleged that the three hotels have been constructed illegally on land belonging to members of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community as well as on government land. She further alleged that Harish Gwalbanshi, Prem Gwalbanshi, Shailesh Gwalbanshi, and others developed the properties and rented them out for commercial use.

According to the complaint, the establishments also lack mandatory approvals, including building permission, a Fire Department No Objection Certificate (Fire NOC), and an Occupancy Certificate.

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However, these allegations regarding land ownership, construction permissions, and other approvals have not been independently verified, and the response of the hotel owners or the individuals named in the complaint was not available at the time of publication.

The Anyay Nivaran Manch said it would continue its campaign against alleged land encroachments and violations, stating that it remains committed to protecting citizens’ land rights, public property, and food safety through legal means.

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