Nagpur FDA busts multi-state fake medicine racket; 13 booked for selling counterfeit drugs

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on the illegal pharmaceutical trade, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nagpur, has exposed an alleged multi-state counterfeit medicine racket involving the sale and distribution of fake tablets purportedly manufactured by Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

The operation has led to the registration of a criminal case against 13 individuals from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and acts endangering human life. The case was registered by Ganeshpeth Police following a complaint filed by FDA Drug Inspector Prashant Ramteke, who initiated the investigation after receiving information in August 2025 regarding the circulation of suspected counterfeit ‘Chymoral Forte’ (Trypsin-Chymotrypsin) tablets in the market.

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The accused named in the FIR include Maisha Aman Ahujaof Medisales, Nagpur; Prajwal Vijay Dewkule of Ujjwal Pharma, Nagpur; Sayyad Asrar Aliof National Medical and Cosmetics, Nagpur; Prashant Madhukar Rahane of Siddharth Medical and General Stores, Nagpur; Mayur Harish Amesar of Mayur Pharma, Nagpur; Nitesh Mohan Gehani and Sonam Nitesh Gehani of Decent Pharma, Nagpur; and Piyush Rajesh Alwani of Piyush Pharma, Nagpur.

The investigation also named Ashok Kumar Ahuja of Ashok Medical Agencies, Seoni (Madhya Pradesh); Navya Mukesh Parwani of Net Price, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh); Abhimanyu Ramlakhan Sharma of Mahalaxmi Pharma and General Agency, Panna (Madhya Pradesh); Bina Harishankar Jaiswal of Agrima Pharmaceuticals, Satna (Madhya Pradesh); and Pravesh Bharti of Maruti Pharma, Agra (Uttar Pradesh).

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Acting on the intelligence input, FDA teams conducted raids on August 6 and 7, 2025, at Ujjwal Pharma, National Medical and Cosmetics and Siddharth Medical and General Stores in Nagpur. During the operation, officials seized stocks of the suspected medicines and collected samples for laboratory examination.

The samples were subsequently sent to the FDA laboratory in Mumbai for detailed analysis. Laboratory reports revealed that the levels of the critical enzymes Trypsin and Chymotrypsin were significantly below the prescribed standards, confirming that the tablets were counterfeit and substandard. Officials warned that consumption of such medicines could have serious health consequences for patients, particularly those relying on them for post-operative recovery and treatment of inflammatory conditions.

The FDA stated that the circulation of ineffective medicines not only amounts to fraud but can also place patients’ lives at risk by depriving them of proper treatment. During the course of the investigation, authorities uncovered a supply chain stretching across multiple cities, linking Nagpur with Seoni, Jabalpur, Panna, Satna and Agra. Investigators suspect that the fake medicines were distributed through a well-organised network involving wholesalers, distributors and retailers operating across state borders.

The probe received a major breakthrough when Torrent Pharmaceuticals informed the authorities that it had never manufactured the tablets bearing the batch numbers under investigation. The company’s confirmation established that the medicines being sold under its brand name were completely fake.

Based on the FDA findings, Ganeshpeth Police have registered offences against all 13 accused and launched a detailed investigation to trace the source of the counterfeit medicines, identify additional members of the network and determine the scale of distribution. Officials indicated that further arrests and searches may follow as investigators continue to unravel what is believed to be a large-scale racket involving the manufacture and sale of spurious medicines capable of endangering public health.

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