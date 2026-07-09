Nagpur family went missing to escape harassment by money-lenders

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Nagpur: The two-week mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of a family of five from the city’s Dhantoli area has come to an end, with police tracing all members safe in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the family had left Nagpur voluntarily, allegedly driven by mounting debt and continuous harassment from private money lenders.

The breakthrough came after investigators tracked a digital transaction made through Google Pay (GPay), which provided a vital clue about the family’s whereabouts. Acting swiftly on the lead, a team from Dhantoli Police Station travelled to Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the family was located safe and unharmed.

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Police identified the family members as Jitendra Parswani, his mother Harsha Parswani, wife Ishita Parswani, daughter Khushi, and son Krishna. They had gone missing from their residence at Durga Sadan on Balraj Marg on June 24, triggering widespread concern and an intensive search operation by the police.

The disappearance had puzzled investigators as all the family members’ mobile phones remained switched off, leaving virtually no trail for the police to follow. The case witnessed a major breakthrough only after cyber investigators traced a digital payment transaction that led them to the Pune district.

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During questioning, the family reportedly informed the police that they had deliberately left the city to escape severe financial difficulties. According to investigators, they were under immense pressure due to outstanding loans and alleged harassment by private money lenders. The family said they had chosen to remain incommunicado and had no intention of creating panic over their disappearance.

Police sources said earlier inquiries had revealed that Jitendra Parswani had been trying to sell his share of an ancestral property to clear his debts. However, the proposed sale allegedly ran into legal hurdles and family disputes, further aggravating the financial crisis and eventually prompting the family to leave Nagpur.

Officials have ruled out any criminal angle or foul play in the case. After completing the necessary legal formalities and recording the statements of all family members, the Dhantoli Police team is expected to bring them back to Nagpur.

The case, which had sparked widespread speculation over the family’s sudden disappearance, has ultimately highlighted the severe emotional and financial strain that mounting debt can impose on individuals and families.

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