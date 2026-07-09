HP Gas customers face booking confusion despite Centre lifting LPG supply restrictions

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Nagpur: Confusion continues to prevail among HP Gas consumers even after the Central Government announced the withdrawal of all restrictions on LPG supply. Several customers have reported that they are still receiving a message stating that a minimum gap of 25 days is required between two LPG cylinder bookings.

The Centre had recently lifted the temporary restrictions imposed on the energy sector, including LPG supplies, following the easing of tensions in West Asia. The government had clarified that the supply of LPG and other petroleum products had returned to normal.

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However, despite the announcement, HP Gas customers in Nagpur claim that while attempting to book a refill, they continue to receive system-generated messages informing them that bookings can only be made after a gap of 25 days from the previous refill. The discrepancy has triggered confusion among consumers, who are questioning whether the government’s decision has been fully implemented.

When contacted, officials at the regional office of HP Gas confirmed that the Central Government has withdrawn the restrictions and that LPG supplies have been restored to normal. However, they could not immediately explain why the booking system continues to display the 25-day restriction message.

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The apparent mismatch between the government’s policy decision and the operational booking system has left consumers frustrated and uncertain about the booking process. Many have urged the authorities and the oil marketing company to issue a clear clarification and update the booking platform without delay to eliminate confusion and ensure that customers are able to book LPG cylinders as per the revised guidelines.

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