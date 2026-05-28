Nagpur Family Booked for Rs 51 Lakh Property Fraud Involving Mahanubhav Sect Followers

Nagpur: A major property fraud case has surfaced in Nagpur, where three persons of a family have been booked for allegedly cheating a group of Mahanubhav sect followers of more than Rs 51 lakh under the pretext of selling a luxury flat in the city.

According to police, complainant Bhaidevmuni Sukhdevmuni Nandedkar (33), a Mahanubhav sect devotee and resident of Gurudev Nagar near Jakate Vidyaniketan in Nagpur, along with six other associates, was searching for a residential flat for accommodation purposes.

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During the search, they came in contact with the accused identified as Amogh Sandeeprao Kapate (25), Shraddha Bidkar alias Kshirsagar (27), and Sandeeprao Kapate (39), all residents of Flat No. 903, One Anushka Apartment, Deendayal Nagar, Rana Pratap Nagar.

Police said the accused allegedly gained the trust of the complainant and his associates by claiming that a flat belonged to them and was available for sale. A deal worth Rs 1.80 crore was finalised between both parties.

Between June 14, 2025 and May 21, 2026, the accused allegedly collected Rs 51.39 lakh from the complainant and his associates on different occasions as part payment for the flat transaction.

However, after repeatedly delaying the execution of the sale process, the accused allegedly stopped responding properly, raising suspicion among the buyers. Upon conducting an independent inquiry, the complainant discovered that the flat was actually registered in the name of another person identified as Nikhil Jawanjal.

When confronted, the accused allegedly avoided giving clear answers and neither returned the money nor completed the transaction. Police said the accused allegedly committed criminal breach of trust and cheated the complainant and his associates of Rs 51.39 lakh.

Based on the complaint and preliminary inquiry, Rana Pratap Nagar Police registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections 318(4), 316(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The offence was registered by Woman Sub-Inspector Shakuntala Gobade, and further investigation is underway.

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