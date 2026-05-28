11 cattle rescued from illegal slaughter units in Nagpur, two booked

Nagpur: In a major crackdown against illegal cattle slaughter activities, Tehsil Police rescued 11 bovine animals allegedly being kept in cruel and inhumane conditions for slaughter at two separate locations in Nagpur city.

The action was carried out on May 27 between 12 noon and 2.05 pm after police officials received specific intelligence inputs during patrolling within Tehsil police station limits.

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According to police, the first raid was conducted at Bhankheda near Javed Atta Chakki in Mominpura area. During the search of a small room adjacent to the house of one Siraj Patel, police found four cattle, including small and large bovine animals, crammed inside a congested space without food or water.

Officials stated that the animals were allegedly tied and kept in extremely cruel conditions for illegal slaughter.

During investigation, police identified the accused as Sajjad Altaf Qureshi (26), a resident of Bhankheda near Javed Atta Chakki, Mominpura. Police alleged that he had illegally confined the animals for slaughter purposes.

In another raid conducted at Dobi Nagar near the railway track beside the residence of one Piru Leader, police searched a tin shed and found seven more cattle allegedly packed tightly in similarly inhumane conditions without fodder or water.

Police identified the accused in the second case as Guddu alias Dada Salim Ansari (25), a resident of Dobi Nagar, Tehsil area.

During both operations, police rescued a total of 11 bovine animals collectively valued at Rs 1.95 lakh. The rescued cattle were later shifted to Gorakshan Sabha facility in Dhantoli for care and protection.

Tehsil Police registered separate cases against both accused under Sections 5 and 5(B)(9) of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976 (as amended in 1995), along with provisions of Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Further investigation is underway.

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