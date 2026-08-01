Nagpur Police Bust Fake Bride Gang

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Police have busted a fake bride gang that allegedly cheated marriage seekers by promising weddings and then fleeing with cash and jewellery. Two women have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace other members of the racket.

Akash Parekh, a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was looking for a bride when a friend introduced him to people in Nagpur who claimed they could arrange his marriage. The main accused, Rani alias Komal Pandey, introduced him to Namrata Malviya near Mayo Hospital.

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When Akash asked to meet the bride’s family, he was taken to a house in the Koradi area and told that the wedding could be performed the same day. The accused then demanded cash and jewellery as part of the marriage rituals. Trusting them, Akash withdrew ₹70,000 from an ATM and handed over gold and silver ornaments to the woman.

The group later moved to Burdi for the supposed wedding ceremony. However, a man claiming to be Namrata’s husband suddenly arrived and confronted Akash, exposing the alleged fraud. Realising he had been cheated, Akash immediately lodged a complaint with Tehsil Police.

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Based on the complaint, police arrested Namrata Malviya and later apprehended the main accused Rani alias Komal Pandey from the Panchpaoli area. The court granted five days of police custody for further investigation.

Police suspect the gang targeted unmarried men by gaining their trust through fake marriage arrangements before stealing cash and jewellery. Investigators are also probing whether the accused were involved in similar cases in the past.

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