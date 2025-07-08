Historic Sword of Maratha Warrior Raghuji Bhosale to Return to Maharashtra Before Independence Day

Advertisement



Nagpur : The historic sword of Maratha warrior Raghuji Raje Bhosale is set to return to Maharashtra from London by the end of July or before August 15. The announcement was made by Maharashtra’s Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, during a session of the Legislative Council.

Describing the sword as a significant symbol of Maratha valor and pride, Shelar stated that the artifact is considered state property and all efforts have been made to bring it home. The sword, which has Raghuji Bhosale’s name engraved on it and a hilt made of gold, was auctioned by Sotheby’s in London on April 29, 2025. It was originally used in battle and left the country during British rule under the East India Company.

Following the auction, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the state to initiate procedures to acquire the sword. Through representative Praveen Challa, the state placed a successful bid. The total cost, including taxes, amounted to ₹1.69 crore. Financial approval for the acquisition was granted on May 21, 2025.

Final Stage of Repatriation Underway

To manage customs clearance, packaging, and handling of the artifact, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed. Minister Shelar confirmed, “Before Independence Day, this priceless symbol of Maharashtra’s valor will be brought back with full honor and made available for public viewing.”

Sword Should Be Placed in Nagpur: Raje Mudhoji Bhosale

“This is a proud moment for Nagpur. We have waited for this sword since the day of the auction.”

Raje Mudhoji Bhosale, Founder and President of the Maharaj of Nagpur Trust, expressed hope that the sword will be housed in Nagpur, the city most associated with Raghuji Bhosale’s legacy.

“This sword is a testament to Nagpur’s glorious past. We urge the state government to place it in a public museum here. If required, we are even willing to reimburse the amount spent by the government,” he said.