Nagpur Explosives Factory Enhances Safety with AI

A private industrial explosives and defence products factory in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday said it plans to implement SCOUT, an AI-powered CCTV analytics solution, to minimise risks and create a proactive safety culture by detecting violations or dangers like early signs of fire or gas leaks.

SBL Energy, located in Katol tehsil of the district, said it will introduce this system for enhanced safety monitoring.

The planned move assumes significance in view of a blast that occurred earlier this month at an explosives factory of a private group at Bazargaon in Nagpur district, in which one person was killed and 14 others were injured.

Chief Technology Officer of SBL Energy Limited Shubham Choudhari, when asked about the steps being taken to ensure the safety of workers in view of the incident, said the company already follows PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) safety guidelines, conducts HAZOP (Hazard and Operability Study) analysis and undergoes third-party safety audits.