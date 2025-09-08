Nagpur Explosives Department Under Fire After Multiple Factory Blasts

Nagpur: Nagpur, home to the country’s largest explosives department, is once again under the spotlight after a series of blasts at local explosive manufacturing units raised fresh questions over safety standards and departmental accountability.

Despite being the central hub where top officials of the explosives sector sit, frequent accidents in nearby explosive factories have exposed glaring lapses in monitoring and enforcement. Critics argue that while the industry is expanding rapidly, safety protocols are not keeping pace — turning workers’ lives into a gamble.

Major Explosive Accidents in Nagpur District

17 December 2023: Massive blast at Solar Explosives, Bazargaon. 9 workers killed. 16 February 2024: Accident at Asian Explosives, Navira (Katol). 2 killed, 4 injured. 26 April 2024: Explosion at SBL Explosives, Navira (Katol). 2 women workers critically injured. 13 June 2024: Major blast at Chamunda Explosives, Dhamna. 9 lives lost.



Date Location Incident Details 17 Dec 2023 Chakdoh, Nagpur Explosion at Solar Industries India Ltd; 9 workers killed, several injured. 16 Feb 2024 Navira, Katol Blast at Asian Explosives; 2 killed, 4 injured. 26 Apr 2024 Navira, Katol Explosion at SBL Explosives; 2 women workers critically injured. 13 Jun 2024 Dhamna, Nagpur Major blast at Chamunda Explosives Pvt Ltd; 9 fatalities, including 4 women. 24 Jan 2025 Bhandara, near Nagpur Ordnance factory explosion; 8 killed, 7 injured. 4 Sep 2025 Chakdoh, Nagpur Recent explosion at Solar Industries; 1 dead, 25 injured.

These incidents follow a string of earlier mishaps at companies such as Solar Explosives (Chakdoh), Economics Explosives (Sawanga), Oriental Explosives (Shiva), SBL Explosives (Raulgaon), Amin Explosives (Dhaga), and Chamunda Explosives (Dhamna).

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Workers and Villages at Risk

The repeated blasts have already claimed several lives, while many others have been left injured. Workers remain the most vulnerable, but nearby villages are equally at risk from the high-intensity explosions. Residents say they live under constant fear, uncertain when the next tragedy might strike.

Accountability in Question

Each time a disaster occurs, committees are formed and inquiries promised. However, repeated accidents show that safety norms are routinely ignored. Critics point to a lack of strict enforcement by the Explosives Department and allege complacency, with some officials previously caught in corruption-related cases.

Citizens Demand Action

Local villagers are demanding immediate intervention, stating that explosive units have become a serious threat to their families and livelihoods. They want the government to step in with tighter regulations, stronger enforcement, and accountability measures for both companies and officials.

Until decisive steps are taken, experts warn that the region will continue to sit “on a powder keg,” with workers and residents paying the price for negligence.