From Nagpur to Bangladesh: Domestic Help Arrested After ₹21 Lakh Theft

Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police has arrested a man who allegedly stole valuables worth over ₹21 lakh from the house of a city resident after securing employment with a fake identity.

The accused, initially introduced as Raj Chakraborty, was later identified as Raja Mantu Choudhary (45), a native of Hanskhali, Nadia District, West Bengal. He had been living in Panihati, Sodepur, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

He was tracked down and arrested by a joint team of the Anti-Burglary Squad (Crime Branch Unit 3) and the Cyber Cell after he fled Nagpur following the theft.

The Theft

Complainant Ritu Ajitkumar Sarada (53), a resident of Sarada Niketan, Gitanjali Chowk, Ganeshpeth, lodged a case on August 10. She reported that between the evening of August 9 and the morning of August 10, valuables worth ₹21.05 lakh, including cash and ornaments, were stolen from her bedroom cupboard.

Suspicion immediately fell on her domestic help, “Raj Chakraborty,” who disappeared overnight and switched off his mobile phone.

Fake ID and Planned Crime

Investigations revealed that the Aadhaar card submitted by the accused was fake and deliberately used to gain the victim’s trust and access to her home. Realising the crime was pre-planned, police launched an intensive probe.

The Arrest and Recovery

After analysing technical evidence and using confidential sources, police located and arrested Choudhary on September 2 in Sodepur, West Bengal.

Recovered stolen property worth ₹17,77,420 included:

Three mobile phones (₹1.31 lakh)

A Samsung tablet (₹35,000)

₹4,000 cash

110 grams of gold & silver ornaments (₹11 lakh)

Diamond jewellery (₹5 lakh)

Other valuables

The accused was handed over to Ganeshpeth Police Station for further investigation.

Police Action

The operation was conducted under the guidance of DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar and ACP Dr. Abhijeet Patil, by a team led by PI Bharat Karhade, PI Anil Taksande, API Nitin Chulpar, PSIs Madhukar Kathoke, Vivek Jingre, and others.