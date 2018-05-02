Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Mar 18th, 2021

    Nagpur: DCP Neelotpal seals bookie Pankaj Samosa’s shop for violating Covid-19 norms

    Nagpur: In a significant action against shopkeepers flouting Covid-19 norms, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5 Neelotpal sealed bookie Pankaj Waswani’s shop under Jaripatka Police Station on Wednesday night.

    Samosa alias Pankaj Waswani is a long time gambler and also owns a restaurant in Jaripatka, following which he has been nicknamed as ‘Samosa’.

    According to police sources, the cops received inform that the fast food joint run by Waswani is being operational on Tuesday, despite the fact that the shop doesn’t fall under essential services. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Jaripatka Police lead by DCP Neelotpal barged inside the shop at around 7 pm and found around 8-10 workers indulging in making and selling the food items. Soon after which DCP Neelotpal roped in District Administration in this regards.

    Following which an offence under relevant Sections of IPC and Epidemic Law was registered at Jaripatka Police Station. Later in the night, Administration sealed the shop premises.

