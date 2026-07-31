Nagpur Rooftop Parties Under Excise Scanner

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Nagpur: With Friendship Day celebrations around the corner, rooftop restaurants, bars, and lounges across Nagpur are witnessing a surge in party bookings and promotional offers. However, amid the festivities, the Maharashtra State Excise Department has issued a stern warning against serving liquor without a valid licence or violating licence conditions.

According to the department, between April 1 and July 31, 2026, a total of 128 cases were registered under Sections 68 and 84 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against illegal liquor-related offences at restaurants and dhabas. During this period, 179 persons were arrested, while liquor and other materials worth Rs 1.52 lakh were seized. The department clarified that its records do not separately identify how many of these cases involved rooftop restaurants or bars.

Keeping Friendship Day in view, the Excise Department has intensified enforcement across the city. Officer from the department told Nagpur Today that any establishment found serving liquor without a valid licence or violating licence conditions will face a penalty of up to Rs 50,000, in addition to legal action under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

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To strengthen surveillance, the department has deployed four special flying squads across Nagpur. These teams will conduct inspections at rooftop restaurants, bars, dhabas, and other establishments where illegal liquor service or licence violations are suspected.

Officials said the inspection drive will continue beyond Friendship Day, with teams carrying out surprise checks across the city. Any violations detected during inspections will invite immediate action.

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The Excise Department has appealed to both restaurant operators and the public to celebrate Friendship Day responsibly and within the framework of the law, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules.

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