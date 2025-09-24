Nagpur Traders Protest: Hawkers Invade No-Hawking Zone

Nagpur: Merchants in Sitabardi have raised serious concerns over the return of hawkers in areas designated as “No-Hawking Zones.” They questioned how street vendors are being allowed to set up shops in these restricted areas without facing any action, emboldening them to flout rules.

Traders also complained about the disruptive behavior of hawkers, which they say poses a constant threat to shopkeepers, customers, and local residents.

Officials from the Sitabardi Merchant Association recently met with Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary and Police Commissioner Ravindra Singal to discuss the issue. According to the traders, the area was officially declared a No-Hawking Zone in February 2024, and the rules were enforced from May 13, 2025. Business activities were running smoothly until hawkers suddenly returned and began causing disturbances.

The traders pointed out that while space had been allocated for 78 hawkers, some vendors forcefully encroach beyond limits, turning 78 into 778 and taking over the entire market and streets.

Merchants urged both officials to take strict measures to protect businesses and uphold the law. Both Commissioner Chaudhary and Commissioner Singal assured full cooperation and promised to take necessary action in favor of traders.